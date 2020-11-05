Dr. Joseph Healy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Healy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Healy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Healy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center and Carteret Health Care.
Locations
Southern Gastroenterology Assoc3100 Wellons Blvd, New Bern, NC 28562 Directions (252) 634-9000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CarolinaEast Medical Center
- Carteret Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Can I give this organization 6 stars. The staff was not only professional but friendly as well, with great follow up. Dr Healy was amazing in his knowledge and bedside manner. I could not have been more pleased and highly recommend Dr Healy and his staff.
About Dr. Joseph Healy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1194899484
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Healy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Healy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Healy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Healy works at
Dr. Healy has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Hemorrhoids and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Healy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Healy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Healy.
