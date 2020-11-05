Overview

Dr. Joseph Healy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center and Carteret Health Care.



Dr. Healy works at East Carolina Anesthesia Assocs in New Bern, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Hemorrhoids and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.