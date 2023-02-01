Overview of Dr. Joseph Hegarty, MD

Dr. Joseph Hegarty, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Effingham Health System, Memorial Health Meadows Hospital, Optim Medical Center Screven and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Hegarty works at Optim Surgery Center in Savannah, GA with other offices in Vidalia, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.