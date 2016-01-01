Overview

Dr. Joseph Henderson, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Henderson works at Fayetteville Gastroenterology Associates P.A. in Fayetteville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.