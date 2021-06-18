Dr. Heny has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Heny, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Heny, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 65 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Heny works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
J S Heny MD903 SW 24TH ST, San Antonio, TX 78207 Directions (210) 432-7801
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heny?
Dr. Heny treated me for some physical ailments in 1994; I would like to know if there was a way I could get a copy of my office visits.
About Dr. Joseph Heny, MD
- Family Medicine
- 65 years of experience
- English
- 1609869882
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heny works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Heny. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heny.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.