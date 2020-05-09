Dr. Joseph Hessel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hessel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Hessel, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Hessel, MD
Dr. Joseph Hessel, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Hessel's Office Locations
Biltmore Cardiology at Arizona Heart1910 E Thomas Rd Ste 200, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 266-2200
IMS Cardiothoracic Surgery500 W Thomas Rd Ste 460, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (623) 512-4155
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I want to thank Dr Hessel an his wonderful staff of doctors and nurses that helped made my aortic and valve replacement such an easy seeming procedure with an excellent outcome. It has been fifteen years since my valve replacement and in that time I've witness my 3 children get married and I now have 4 grandchildren (all boys). I'm feeling great and life is still worth living. Thanks again Dr Hessel .
About Dr. Joseph Hessel, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1306996228
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University Of Texas
- Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Dr. Hessel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hessel accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hessel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hessel has seen patients for Pericardial Disease, and more.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Hessel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hessel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hessel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.