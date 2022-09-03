See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Hilton Head, SC
Dr. Joseph Hickey, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (15)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Hickey, MD

Dr. Joseph Hickey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hilton Head, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hickey works at Hickey Wellness Center in Hilton Head, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hickey's Office Locations

    Hickey Wellness Center
    30 New Orleans Rd, Hilton Head, SC 29928 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 842-9960

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hilton Head Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 03, 2022
It has been many years since Dr. Hickey treated my husband. I recently found old Medical Records. He and his Staff were a blessing to us. I will never be able to say enough good things about them.
Linda Shivick -- Delaware — Sep 03, 2022
Photo: Dr. Joseph Hickey, MD
About Dr. Joseph Hickey, MD

  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 46 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1629188628
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
Internship
  • U Miami-Jackson Meml Hosp
Medical Education
  • NEW YORK MED COLL
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joseph Hickey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hickey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hickey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hickey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hickey works at Hickey Wellness Center in Hilton Head, SC. View the full address on Dr. Hickey’s profile.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hickey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hickey.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hickey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hickey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

