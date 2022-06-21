Dr. Joseph Hidalgo Jr, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hidalgo Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Hidalgo Jr, DDS
Overview
Dr. Joseph Hidalgo Jr, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Plano, TX. They specialize in Dentistry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Dentistry in New Orleans.
Dr. Hidalgo Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Tennyson Lake Dental5044 Tennyson Pkwy Ste A, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 360-9715Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Select
- First Health
- Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
- Guardian
- Humana
- Lincoln Financial Group
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hidalgo Jr?
2019 review: Dr Hidalgo and his staff are extremely pleasant and professional. As a new patient I was impressed with the VIP treatment from everyone in the office including Dr Hidalgo. During my many decades of visiting dentists and just as long working in healthcare as a nurse, I have never had such a comprehensive dental exam. Dr Hildago was very thorough and took the time to explain every step and to answer all my questions. He seemed genuinely concerned with my dental health. I highly recommend Dr Hidalgo to anyone needing dental care or seeking a higher level to their dentist office experience. 2022 review: After COVID lock down Im back to see Dr Jay, and he and his office are just as awesome as I remember. First time ever having a filling that was totally painless; and I've had LOTS of fillings. Never felt the needle or the med. He's the absolute best!
About Dr. Joseph Hidalgo Jr, DDS
- Dentistry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1225096688
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Dentistry in New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hidalgo Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hidalgo Jr accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hidalgo Jr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hidalgo Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hidalgo Jr works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hidalgo Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hidalgo Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hidalgo Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hidalgo Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.