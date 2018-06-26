See All Plastic Surgeons in Lexington, KY
Dr. Joseph Hill Jr, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (16)
Map Pin Small Lexington, KY
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Hill Jr, MD

Dr. Joseph Hill Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.

Dr. Hill Jr works at Plastic Surgeons Of Lexington in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hill Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgeons Of Lexington
    1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste B75, Lexington, KY 40504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 276-3883
  2. 2
    Continuing Care Hospital
    1 Saint Joseph Dr, Lexington, KY 40504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 278-3436

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Lexington

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin and Tissue Reduction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Buttock Lift Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 26, 2018
    Dr. Hill changed my life! I had a breast reduction and could not be happier with the results! Their office is the only doctors office that has ever returned calls when they say they will! They make you feel like a priority and the staff is so friendly and helpful. Recovery was so easy, I would do it all again if I had to. They went above and beyond to take care of everything including insurance. It was completely stress free on me and I can't say enough good things about Dr. Hill and his staff!
    Ashley S. — Jun 26, 2018
    About Dr. Joseph Hill Jr, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194955088
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Hill Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hill Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hill Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hill Jr works at Plastic Surgeons Of Lexington in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Hill Jr’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

