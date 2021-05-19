Overview of Dr. Joseph Holahan, MD

Dr. Joseph Holahan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Holahan works at Start Center Surgical Consultants in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloproliferative Disorders and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.