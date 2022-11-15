Dr. Joseph Holland Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holland Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Holland Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Holland Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital and Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.
Locations
Southeast Texas Gastroenterology Associates P.A.950 N 14th St Ste 100, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 833-1155
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
- Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is a great Dr and the facility is awesome. Everyone is friendly and helpful.
About Dr. Joseph Holland Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holland Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holland Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holland Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holland Jr has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holland Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
101 patients have reviewed Dr. Holland Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holland Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holland Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holland Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.