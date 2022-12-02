Dr. Joseph Hollier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hollier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Hollier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Hollier, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Alexandria, LA.
Dr. Hollier works at
Locations
Alexandria Gastroenterology Associates, Inc.1587 N Bolton Ave Ste 1600, Alexandria, LA 71303 Directions (318) 374-6360
Hospital Affiliations
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Worked diligently to correct a serious medical condition. After care was very good.
About Dr. Joseph Hollier, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hollier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hollier accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hollier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hollier has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Duodenal Polypectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hollier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hollier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hollier.
