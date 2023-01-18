See All Dermatologists in Liverpool, NY
Dr. Joseph Housel, MD

Dermatology
4.3 (93)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Joseph Housel, MD is a Dermatologist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.

Dr. Housel works at Housel Dermatology, PC in Liverpool, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Housel Dermatology, PC
    235 Greenfield Pkwy, Liverpool, NY 13088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 452-3376
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Crouse Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 93 ratings
    Patient Ratings (93)
    5 Star
    (77)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Jan 18, 2023
    I moved here 3 years ago and was fortunate to find Housel Dermatology. I have only dealt with Dr. Housel for 3 mohs surgeries. The rest of the time I have had the good fortune to be in the care of his staff. Everyone from the office staff to physicians assistants have been friendly, helpful and warm as well as professional. From top to bottom this is a great practice.
    John W Whitford — Jan 18, 2023
    About Dr. Joseph Housel, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740306182
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MOHS Micrographic Surg
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University at Buffalo - State University of New York
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Rochester
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • SUNY Binghamton
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Housel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Housel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Housel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Housel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Housel works at Housel Dermatology, PC in Liverpool, NY. View the full address on Dr. Housel’s profile.

    Dr. Housel has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Housel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    93 patients have reviewed Dr. Housel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Housel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Housel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Housel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

