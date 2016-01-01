Dr. Joseph Hsu, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Hsu, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Hsu, DO
Dr. Joseph Hsu, DO is an Urology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Hsu works at
Dr. Hsu's Office Locations
Arizona State Urological Institute1445 W Chandler Blvd Ste A5, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 394-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joseph Hsu, DO
- Urology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Medical Center
- Midwestern University
Dr. Hsu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hsu accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hsu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hsu works at
Dr. Hsu has seen patients for Urinary Stones and Lithotripsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hsu speaks Mandarin.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsu.
