Overview of Dr. Joseph Hsu, DO

Dr. Joseph Hsu, DO is an Urology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Hsu works at Arizona State Urological Institute in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones and Lithotripsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.