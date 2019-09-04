See All Dermatologists in Green Valley, AZ
Dr. Joseph Hud Jr, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Hud Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Green Valley, AZ. 

Dr. Hud Jr works at Associated Dermatologists PC in Green Valley, AZ with other offices in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Keratosis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Dermatologists PC
    1055 N La Canada Dr Ste 125, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 290-8555
  2. 2
    Associated Dermatologists PC
    6296 E Grant Rd Ste 180, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 290-8555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Seborrheic Keratosis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Treatment frequency



Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 04, 2019
    Has been my "Derma' since 2001, and since I am of very light complexion, he has had his challenges in caring for my well being. Knows what he is doing!
    Ron Bickel — Sep 04, 2019
    About Dr. Joseph Hud Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386603652
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Hud Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hud Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hud Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hud Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hud Jr has seen patients for Seborrheic Keratosis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hud Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hud Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hud Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hud Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hud Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

