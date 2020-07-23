Dr. Joseph Huh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Huh, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Huh, MD
Dr. Joseph Huh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Med College Wisconsin and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.
Dr. Huh's Office Locations
Cardiovascular Surgery Dept3701 J St Ste 109, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 733-4112
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
This man is amazing. He did surgery on an ascending aortic anuerysm for my mom. His willingness to explain things to both myself and then to my father. She was in cicu 11 days due to complications attributed to her livelong smoking habit. Dr. Huh was there every day. Even the 4 days I could not get to the hospital I spoke to him by phone. It felt like he had no other patient to take care of those 11 days. Hosp staff was amazing too.
About Dr. Joseph Huh, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Med/Tex Med Center
- Uc Irvine And Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Med College Wisconsin
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Huh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huh.
