Overview

Dr. Joseph Hung, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Informatics. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Hung works at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, NY with other offices in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.