Dr. Joseph Hutchison, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Hutchison, MD
Dr. Joseph Hutchison, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.
Dr. Hutchison works at
Dr. Hutchison's Office Locations
Feinman-clark Ent. & Ps. Inc.2321 Atherholt Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Directions (434) 947-3993
Hospital Affiliations
- Centra Lynchburg General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I went for a biopsy on July 13th and 2 weeks later and called serverel times no one has called me back about the results of my biopsy I've left serverel messages also as for the dr I love his manner what I don't like is waiting for my results with no phone calls either way
About Dr. Joseph Hutchison, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hutchison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hutchison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hutchison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hutchison has seen patients for Deafness, Allergic Rhinitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hutchison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hutchison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hutchison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hutchison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hutchison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.