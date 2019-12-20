Dr. Joseph Iannotti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iannotti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Iannotti, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Cleveland Clinic Florida2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5430Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 445-5151Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Dr. Ionnotti is an awesome surgeon who has excellent bedside manner. He has done everything for me. He listens, gave me a home exercise program. My surgery was wonderful, I can’t say enough nice things about him.
- Northwestern University
Dr. Iannotti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iannotti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iannotti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iannotti has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Nerve Block, Somatic and Peripheral Nerve Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iannotti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Iannotti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iannotti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iannotti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iannotti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.