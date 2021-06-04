Dr. Joseph Illig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Illig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Illig, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Illig, MD
Dr. Joseph Illig, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.
Dr. Illig's Office Locations
Csna2312 N Nevada Ave Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 473-3272Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Colorado Access
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
After living in horrific pain for almost two years, I went to my primary care physician and asked to be referred. He was going to send me to yet another ortho doc in Pueblo. However, I asked him, "If your wife had this problem, who would you refer her to?". Without hesitation, he said Dr. Illig. From the moment I met Dr. Illig, I was impressed. He had me take off my shoes and within 1 minute, he knew what was wrong with me and how to fix it. After my surgery, I was able to stand up and be pain-free for the first time in over two years. It is a sad reality that if you seek help for back pain, especially in rural Colorado, the health care community has a tendency to think you are drug-seeking. I've seen the impact of the opioid crisis, so I avoid all narcotics. Despite that, I was still treated like a drug seeker. Dr. Illig, however, was very respectful of my views and worked with me on a narcotic-free rehabilitation plan. This was over ten pain-free years ago!
About Dr. Joseph Illig, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic School Of Medicine
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Georgetown University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Illig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Illig accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Illig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
109 patients have reviewed Dr. Illig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Illig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Illig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Illig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.