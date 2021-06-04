See All Neurosurgeons in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Joseph Illig, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (109)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Illig, MD

Dr. Joseph Illig, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.

Dr. Illig works at Colorado Springs Neurological Associates in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Illig's Office Locations

    Csna
    2312 N Nevada Ave Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 (719) 473-3272
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penrose Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Traumatic Brain Injury
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Meningiomas
Traumatic Brain Injury
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Meningiomas

Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Colorado Access
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 109 ratings
    Patient Ratings (109)
    5 Star
    (91)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jun 04, 2021
    After living in horrific pain for almost two years, I went to my primary care physician and asked to be referred. He was going to send me to yet another ortho doc in Pueblo. However, I asked him, "If your wife had this problem, who would you refer her to?". Without hesitation, he said Dr. Illig. From the moment I met Dr. Illig, I was impressed. He had me take off my shoes and within 1 minute, he knew what was wrong with me and how to fix it. After my surgery, I was able to stand up and be pain-free for the first time in over two years. It is a sad reality that if you seek help for back pain, especially in rural Colorado, the health care community has a tendency to think you are drug-seeking. I've seen the impact of the opioid crisis, so I avoid all narcotics. Despite that, I was still treated like a drug seeker. Dr. Illig, however, was very respectful of my views and worked with me on a narcotic-free rehabilitation plan. This was over ten pain-free years ago!
    About Dr. Joseph Illig, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639171549
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clinic School Of Medicine
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    • Georgetown University
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Illig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Illig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Illig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Illig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Illig works at Colorado Springs Neurological Associates in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Illig’s profile.

    109 patients have reviewed Dr. Illig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Illig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Illig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Illig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

