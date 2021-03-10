Dr. Joseph Imbriglia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Imbriglia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Imbriglia, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Imbriglia, MD
Dr. Joseph Imbriglia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless.
Dr. Imbriglia's Office Locations
Hand & Upper Extremity Center6001 Stonewood Dr, Wexford, PA 15090 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Imbriglia is an amazing doctor. He is so sweet and listens to you and explains everything. Very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Joseph Imbriglia, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1922060516
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- U Pittsburgh Med Ctr
- UPMC - Presbyterian
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Imbriglia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Imbriglia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Imbriglia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Imbriglia has seen patients for De Quervain's Release, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Imbriglia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Imbriglia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Imbriglia.
