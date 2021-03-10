Overview of Dr. Joseph Imbriglia, MD

Dr. Joseph Imbriglia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless.



Dr. Imbriglia works at Ogunro Hand To Shoulder Center in Wexford, PA. They frequently treat conditions like De Quervain's Release, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.