Dr. Joseph Imsais, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Imsais, MD
Dr. Joseph Imsais, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Imsais works at
Dr. Imsais' Office Locations
Cardiovascular Specialists of Texas - North Mopac Expy
12221 N Mopac Expy Fl 1, Austin, TX 78758
(512) 503-5240
Monday-Friday: 8:30am - 5:00pm
Saturday-Sunday: Closed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Physician
About Dr. Joseph Imsais, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1902096555
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Heart And Vascular Institute
- University Of Texas At Southwestern
- University Of Texas At Southwestern
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Imsais has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Imsais accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Imsais has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Imsais works at
Dr. Imsais has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Imsais on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Imsais. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Imsais.
