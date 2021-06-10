See All Pediatricians in Hickory, NC
Dr. Joseph Inglefield, MD

Pediatrics
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Joseph Inglefield, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Lincoln, Catawba Valley Medical Center, Frye Regional Medical Center and Watauga Medical Center.

Dr. Inglefield works at Hickory Allergy Asthma Sinus Clinic and Cough Center in Hickory, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Hickory Allergy Asthma Clinic
    Hickory Allergy Asthma Clinic
220 18TH STREET CIR SE, Hickory, NC 28602
(828) 322-1275

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Lincoln
  • Catawba Valley Medical Center
  • Frye Regional Medical Center
  • Watauga Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Additive Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tension-Type Headache Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Headache Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hay Fever-Like Sneezing Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mild Headache Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sulfonamide Allergy Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Vascular Headache Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 10, 2021
    I love this doctor's office. Everyone from check in to check out is amazing. I love the pA she is so nice and very helpful I have no complaints about this office best one around
    Howell — Jun 10, 2021
    About Dr. Joseph Inglefield, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831157882
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    Residency
    • University Of Texas Health Science Center At San Antonio Aegd
    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
