Dr. Joseph Ingrassia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Ingrassia, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Ingrassia works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 1022, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-3570Wednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group80 S Main St Ste 202, Winsted, CT 06098 Directions (860) 489-1132Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Joseph Ingrassia, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ross University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
