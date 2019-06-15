See All General Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Joseph Iraci, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Joseph Iraci, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (7)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joseph Iraci, MD

Dr. Joseph Iraci, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Iraci works at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Queens
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. David Anderson, MD
Dr. David Anderson, MD
5.0 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Aida Taye, MD
Dr. Aida Taye, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Panagiotis Manolas, MD
Dr. Panagiotis Manolas, MD
4.5 (48)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Queens.

Dr. Iraci's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Core Surgical PC
    133 E 58th St Ste 703, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 628-8771
  2. 2
    Surgical Associates of New York Llp
    122 E 76th St Ofc 1B, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 628-8771

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Appendicitis
Breast Cancer
Abdominal Pain
Appendicitis
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Iraci?

    Jun 15, 2019
    I know that "he saved me life" is almost a cliche. but it's true. I"m a cancer survivor and Dr. Iraci made a decision during my surgery that I"m convinced did make the difference between life and death. And I'm a physician, so I know. There is no finer. David Posner, M.D.
    david posner, md. in new york, NY — Jun 15, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Iraci, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Iraci, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Iraci to family and friends

    Dr. Iraci's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Iraci

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Iraci, MD.

    About Dr. Joseph Iraci, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669563730
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Pittsburgh
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MED COLL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Iraci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iraci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Iraci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Iraci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Iraci works at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Iraci’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Iraci. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iraci.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iraci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iraci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joseph Iraci, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.