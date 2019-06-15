Overview of Dr. Joseph Iraci, MD

Dr. Joseph Iraci, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Iraci works at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.