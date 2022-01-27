Overview

Dr. Joseph Iskandar, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Twin County Regional Hospital.



Dr. Iskandar works at Joseph W Iskandar DO Professional Limited Liability Company in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Bipolar Disorder and Conduct Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.