Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Roanoke, VA
Dr. Joseph Iskandar, DO

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.6 (21)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Iskandar, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Twin County Regional Hospital.

Dr. Iskandar works at Joseph W Iskandar DO Professional Limited Liability Company in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Bipolar Disorder and Conduct Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Joseph W Iskandar DO Professional Limited Liability Company
    2774 Electric Rd Ste A, Roanoke, VA 24018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 344-5100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Twin County Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar Disorder
Conduct Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar Disorder
Conduct Disorder

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Tobacco Withdrawal Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 27, 2022
    Dr. Iskander was recommended by a counselor that my teenager was seeing approx. 3-4 years ago. We have been with him since! I've always enjoyed our talks and seeing how he interacts with my teenager. I've found him to be punctual, dependable, very compassionate as well as a great listener. He is not one to just push medicine. For us, mental health needs have not been a quick fix but rather a discovery of options and treatments - of which both Dr. Iskander and the patient each have a vital role. I take our time and needs very serious - as does Dr. Iskander. His Office Manager, Hillary, is most helpful and extremely efficient with all calls/appointments/inquiries and displays an infectious attitude! I can honestly say that Dr. Iskander is a trusted mental health advocate and professional. I appreciate that he speaks directly about topics and behaviors, always in a compassionate way vs. avoiding them. As a result, I value and highly recommend!
    Laura — Jan 27, 2022
    About Dr. Joseph Iskandar, DO

    Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    13 years of experience
    English, Arabic and Arabic
    1215252143
    Education & Certifications

    Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine
    EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Iskandar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iskandar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Iskandar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Iskandar works at Joseph W Iskandar DO Professional Limited Liability Company in Roanoke, VA. View the full address on Dr. Iskandar’s profile.

    Dr. Iskandar has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Bipolar Disorder and Conduct Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iskandar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Iskandar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iskandar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iskandar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iskandar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

