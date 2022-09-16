Overview of Dr. Joseph Ivy, MD

Dr. Joseph Ivy, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Rogers, AR. They specialize in Oncology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway, Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas, Northwest Medical Center - Springdale and Washington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ivy works at Highlands Oncology Group Dba Highlands Pharmacy in Rogers, AR with other offices in Joplin, MO, Fayetteville, AR and Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Hysterectomy - Open and Vulvar Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.