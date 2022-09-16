Dr. Joseph Ivy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ivy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Ivy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Ivy, MD
Dr. Joseph Ivy, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Rogers, AR. They specialize in Oncology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway, Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas, Northwest Medical Center - Springdale and Washington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ivy's Office Locations
Highlands Oncology Group Dba Highlands Pharmacy808 S 52ND ST, Rogers, AR 72758 Directions (479) 443-4500
Freeman Health System1102 W 32nd St, Joplin, MO 64804 Directions (479) 443-4500
Vista Health3352 N Futrall Dr, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 587-1700
Cancer Center8901 Carti Way, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 906-3000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway
- Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas
- Northwest Medical Center - Springdale
- Washington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am extremely satisfied with the care I received from Dr. Ivy and his team. He answered all my questions and provided me with documentation for the next steps that should be taken to ensure my health.
About Dr. Joseph Ivy, MD
- Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1417977471
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ivy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ivy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ivy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ivy has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Hysterectomy - Open and Vulvar Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ivy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ivy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ivy.
