Dr. Joseph Jacko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Jacko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Jacko, MD
Dr. Joseph Jacko, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Jacko works at
Dr. Jacko's Office Locations
-
1
Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians4885 Olentangy River Rd Ste 2-50, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 268-6555
- 2 4895 Olentangy River Rd Ste 150, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 451-1551
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jacko?
At my annual check up Dr Jacko suggested a CT scan to see how my calcium levels looked after a lifetime of treating high cholesteral.. thank goodness he did the test! One month later I had quadruple bypass with 6 major blockages (widow maker was 99%) . I'm doing well and avoided the coming heart attack. Thank you
About Dr. Joseph Jacko, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1730185844
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Internal Medicine and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacko has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacko works at
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.