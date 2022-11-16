See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Columbus, OH
Dr. Joseph Jacko, MD

Sports Medicine
4.8 (63)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joseph Jacko, MD

Dr. Joseph Jacko, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Jacko works at Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jacko's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians
    4885 Olentangy River Rd Ste 2-50, Columbus, OH 43214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 268-6555
  2. 2
    4895 Olentangy River Rd Ste 150, Columbus, OH 43214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 451-1551

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 16, 2022
    At my annual check up Dr Jacko suggested a CT scan to see how my calcium levels looked after a lifetime of treating high cholesteral.. thank goodness he did the test! One month later I had quadruple bypass with 6 major blockages (widow maker was 99%) . I'm doing well and avoided the coming heart attack. Thank you
    Tom Jensen — Nov 16, 2022
    About Dr. Joseph Jacko, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730185844
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Jacko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jacko has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jacko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jacko works at Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Dr. Jacko’s profile.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

