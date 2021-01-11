See All Neurosurgeons in Columbia, MD
Dr. Joseph Jamaris, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joseph Jamaris, MD

Dr. Joseph Jamaris, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital and UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

Dr. Jamaris works at Dr. Joseph K Jamaris in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jamaris' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Joseph K Jamaris
    10705 Charter Dr Ste 430, Columbia, MD 21044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 768-4644
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Howard County General Hospital
  • UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Myelopathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Myelopathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 11, 2021
    I have no negatives on my long term doctor, but wanted a 2nd opinion (confirmation I am doing the right thing/or not, because nobody wants surgery if they have other options, & it’s scary) on a spinal fusion I was told was very necessary. I had never met Doctor Jamaris prior and knew nothing about him. He was very efficient, through, & the low wait time was a bonus. Doctor Jamaris was super patient while listening to my full history, prior effort, and concerns in relation to my issues. He took in every angel so as he could properly guide me on his medical advice. I was very impressed that he already had my scans open and ready in my file upon first meeting! He did research prior to seeing me rather then seeing me for an initial consult & then looking into everything thereafter. Thank you for that, so I didn’t have to come back for a 2nd time only to have the appointment I wanted the first time, which btw doesn’t seem to be uncommon practice. Doctor Jamaris didn’t disappoint!
    NK — Jan 11, 2021
    About Dr. Joseph Jamaris, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Lithuanian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043285653
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • U MD Sch Med
    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Jamaris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jamaris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jamaris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jamaris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jamaris works at Dr. Joseph K Jamaris in Columbia, MD. View the full address on Dr. Jamaris’s profile.

    Dr. Jamaris has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jamaris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Jamaris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jamaris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jamaris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jamaris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

