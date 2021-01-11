Overview of Dr. Joseph Jamaris, MD

Dr. Joseph Jamaris, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital and UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Jamaris works at Dr. Joseph K Jamaris in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.