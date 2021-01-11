Dr. Joseph Jamaris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jamaris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Jamaris, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital and UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Dr. Joseph K Jamaris
10705 Charter Dr Ste 430, Columbia, MD 21044
Monday 8:30am - 4:30pm
Tuesday 8:30am - 4:30pm
Wednesday 8:30am - 4:30pm
Thursday 8:30am - 4:30pm
Friday 8:30am - 4:30pm
Saturday 8:30am - 4:30pm
Sunday 8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
I have no negatives on my long term doctor, but wanted a 2nd opinion (confirmation I am doing the right thing/or not, because nobody wants surgery if they have other options, & it’s scary) on a spinal fusion I was told was very necessary. I had never met Doctor Jamaris prior and knew nothing about him. He was very efficient, through, & the low wait time was a bonus. Doctor Jamaris was super patient while listening to my full history, prior effort, and concerns in relation to my issues. He took in every angel so as he could properly guide me on his medical advice. I was very impressed that he already had my scans open and ready in my file upon first meeting! He did research prior to seeing me rather then seeing me for an initial consult & then looking into everything thereafter. Thank you for that, so I didn’t have to come back for a 2nd time only to have the appointment I wanted the first time, which btw doesn’t seem to be uncommon practice. Doctor Jamaris didn’t disappoint!
- Neurosurgery
- 51 years of experience
- English, Lithuanian
- 1043285653
Education & Certifications
- U MD Sch Med
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
