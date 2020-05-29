Dr. Joseph Jankiewicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jankiewicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Jankiewicz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with Naval Med Center San Diego
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street8008 Frost St Ste 106, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 939-5434
- Sharp Coronado Hospital
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
January 5, 2012 Total left arthroplasty(hip replacement) I Love my HIP! No pain, no problems. Bicycle 15 to 40 miles on any given day :) Great team.
Dr. Jankiewicz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jankiewicz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jankiewicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jankiewicz has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jankiewicz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Jankiewicz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jankiewicz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jankiewicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jankiewicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.