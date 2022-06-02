Dr. Joseph Jerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Jerman, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Jerman, MD
Dr. Joseph Jerman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anderson, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson, Ascension St. Vincent Fishers, Ascension St. Vincent Mercy, Community Hospital Anderson, Community Hospital North and Marion General Hospital.
Dr. Jerman's Office Locations
Office2610 Enterprise Dr, Anderson, IN 46013 Directions (765) 683-4400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Mercy Hospital Specialty Center1331 S A St Fl 2, Elwood, IN 46036 Directions (765) 552-4584
Central Indiana Orthopedics14300 E 138th Ste B, Fishers, IN 46037 Directions (317) 773-4301Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Anderson
- Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
- Ascension St. Vincent Mercy
- Community Hospital Anderson
- Community Hospital North
- Marion General Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Jerman preformed a total knee replacement for me about 10 years ago. Now he's treating the other knee. Very caring person, listened to my concerns and found the solution to the problem I have. Wouldn't go to any other doctor when it comes to my knees.
About Dr. Joseph Jerman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1073529756
Education & Certifications
- In University School Of Med
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
