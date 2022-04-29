Overview of Dr. Joseph Jestus, MD

Dr. Joseph Jestus, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center, Cumberland Medical Center and Livingston Regional Hospital.



Dr. Jestus works at Tier One Neurosurgery in Cookeville, TN with other offices in Crossville, TN and Livingston, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.