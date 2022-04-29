Dr. Joseph Jestus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jestus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Jestus, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Jestus, MD
Dr. Joseph Jestus, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center, Cumberland Medical Center and Livingston Regional Hospital.
Dr. Jestus' Office Locations
Tier 1 Neurosurgery105 S Willow Ave Ste 200, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 372-7716
Cookeville Regional Medical Center Inpatient Rehabilitation Center1 Medical Center Blvd, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 372-7716
Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics A Division of Toa35 Taylor Ave, Crossville, TN 38555 Directions (931) 253-1973Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Tennessee Heart- Livingston Clinic310 Oak St, Livingston, TN 38570 Directions (931) 526-9518
Hospital Affiliations
- Cookeville Regional Medical Center
- Cumberland Medical Center
- Livingston Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jestus has performed several successful spinal fusion surgeries on me. He is very thorough and careful. He's a very nice person and cares about his patients. I trust him completely, and his staff are polite and professional. I highly recommend him to anyone with spine problems.
About Dr. Joseph Jestus, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1265411151
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Medical School
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jestus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jestus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jestus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jestus has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jestus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Jestus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jestus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jestus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jestus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.