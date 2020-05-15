Dr. Joseph Johns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Johns, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Johns, MD
Dr. Joseph Johns, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pocatello, ID. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Dr. Johns works at
Dr. Johns' Office Locations
-
1
Portneuf Medical Center777 Hospital Way, Pocatello, ID 83201 Directions (208) 239-2140Monday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Fairview Range Medical Center750 E 34th St Ste 3127, Hibbing, MN 55746 Directions (218) 262-4881
-
3
Mhmg Katy Obgyn23920 Katy Fwy Ste 510, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (281) 829-9908
-
4
Millennium Women's Healthcare701 S Fry Rd Ste 205, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 829-9908
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Affordable Health & Benefits
- American Heritage
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benefit Management
- Benefit Planners, Inc.
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Boon-Chapman
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- CSX Railroad
- Family Health Partners
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gilsbar 360
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MEGA Life and Health Insurance Company
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Teachers Retirement System (TRS)
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- Texas True Choice
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johns?
My two boys Born in his hands. Excellent and professional Doctor
About Dr. Joseph Johns, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1578544367
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- St Joseph Hosp Med Ctr
- Yale University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johns has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johns works at
Dr. Johns has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Johns speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Johns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.