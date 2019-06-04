Dr. Joseph Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Johnson, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Johnson, MD
Dr. Joseph Johnson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital.
Dr. Johnson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
-
1
Johnson Pediatrics1675 N Freedom Blvd Ste 9C, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (435) 254-5871
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
I've been taking my kids to Dr. Johnson for nearly 13 years, and he has been a wonderful doctor. When my oldest had a reaction to his first vaccines as an infant, he was very careful giving him his subsequent vaccines, and adjusted his vaccine schedule to be safe. He never had another reaction, fortunately. He has also taken great care of my other kids when they have gotten sick. My daughter had a strep infection that started attacking her kidneys, and he caught it quickly, and when my son had pneumonia, he was very supportive, and called to check up on him and make sure that we found an open pharmacy (it was late at night). He's a great doctor, and I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Joseph Johnson, MD
- Pediatrics
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1427126192
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital
- Childrens Hospital
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.