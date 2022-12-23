Dr. Joseph Johnson IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Johnson IV, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Johnson IV, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital.
Locations
-
1
San Antonio Gastroenterology Associates520 E Euclid Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 271-0606
-
2
Christus Santa Rosa Surgery Center2833 Babcock Rd Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 615-8201
- 3 150 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 404-2942
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Johnson is always friendly and listens to your concerns. He is professional and takes the time to help you understand the treatment. His staff is awesome as well.
About Dr. Joseph Johnson IV, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson IV has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson IV accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson IV has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson IV on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson IV. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson IV.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.