Dr. Joseph Kaiser, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaiser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Kaiser, DO
Overview of Dr. Joseph Kaiser, DO
Dr. Joseph Kaiser, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.
Dr. Kaiser works at
Dr. Kaiser's Office Locations
-
1
Macomb Internal Medicine PC15520 19 Mile Rd Ste 480, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 228-1010
-
2
Fmc Dialysis Services-chesterfield48656 Gratiot Ave, Chesterfield, MI 48051 Directions (586) 949-0329
-
3
Fmc Dialysis Services-clinton35351A S Gratiot Ave, Clinton Township, MI 48035 Directions (586) 791-6203
-
4
Fms Dialysis Services of Shelby56065 Van Dyke Ave, Shelby Township, MI 48316 Directions (586) 677-2008
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Mclaren Macomb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaiser?
About Dr. Joseph Kaiser, DO
- Nephrology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1295730471
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
