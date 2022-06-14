Dr. Joseph Kandel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kandel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Kandel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Kandel, MD
Dr. Joseph Kandel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Lee Memorial Hospital, NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Dr. Kandel works at
Dr. Kandel's Office Locations
Neurology Office Joseph Kandel MD & Associates Pllc1020 Crosspointe Dr Ste 1, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 231-1414
Neurology Office Joseph Kandel MD & Associates Pllc7250 College Pkwy Ste 3, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (716) 228-8530
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very personable and relatable. Highly knowledgeable and highly organize. Never been to ANY Dr . as highly organized and has everything laid out to have an access and easy step by step approach, no matter what a person’ intellect ability is to understand. Answers all questions while leaving patient with dignity. Takes time and does not rush. Breaks everything down so a common person can understand. Makes patients feel important and treats patients with upmost respect. No arrogance at all. Comes across as down to earth. Office staff friendly and professional and personable. Would recommend to anyone seeking professional and thorough advice while not making patients feel like 2nd class citizens.
About Dr. Joseph Kandel, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1427057462
Education & Certifications
- University of California Medical Center - Department of Neurology
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kandel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kandel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kandel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kandel works at
Dr. Kandel has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kandel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Kandel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kandel.
