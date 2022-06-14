Overview of Dr. Joseph Kandel, MD

Dr. Joseph Kandel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Lee Memorial Hospital, NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.



Dr. Kandel works at Neurology Office Joseph Kandel M.D. & Associates in Naples, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.