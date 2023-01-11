Dr. Joseph Kappil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kappil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Kappil, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Kappil, MD
Dr. Joseph Kappil, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in McHenry, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Dr. Kappil works at
Dr. Kappil's Office Locations
Whispering Point Ophthalmology4314 W Crystal Lake Rd Ste B, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (815) 363-8866
Whispering Point Ophthalmology1494 Merchant Dr, Algonquin, IL 60102 Directions (815) 363-8866
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
In January 2023 Dr. Kappil performed cataract surgery on my right eye. He and his staff again were thorough is testing, evaluating, and explaining my vision options. The surgery went through seamlessly. I will recommend him and his staff to any of my family and friends when they need an Ophthalmology Specialist.
About Dr. Joseph Kappil, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kappil has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kappil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kappil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kappil has seen patients for Bell's Palsy, Stye and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kappil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kappil speaks Spanish.
174 patients have reviewed Dr. Kappil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kappil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kappil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kappil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.