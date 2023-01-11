Overview of Dr. Joseph Kappil, MD

Dr. Joseph Kappil, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in McHenry, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Kappil works at Whispering Point Ophthalmology in McHenry, IL with other offices in Algonquin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Bell's Palsy, Stye and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.