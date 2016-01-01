Overview

Dr. Joseph Karnitis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They graduated from Ohio State University College of Medicine.



Dr. Karnitis works at Kettering Reproductive Medicine in Dayton, OH with other offices in Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.