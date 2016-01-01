Dr. Joseph Karnitis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karnitis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Karnitis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Karnitis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They graduated from Ohio State University College of Medicine.
Dr. Karnitis works at
Kettering Reproductive Laboratory Inc3533 Southern Blvd Ste 4100, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 353-3570
Promedica Toledo Hospital2142 N Cove Blvd, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 291-8830
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Paramount
- Sagamore Health Network
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, German
- Ohio State University Hospital
- Univeristy of Virginia Hospitals
- University of Virginia Hospitals
- Ohio State University College of Medicine
Dr. Karnitis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karnitis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karnitis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karnitis works at
Dr. Karnitis speaks German.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Karnitis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karnitis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karnitis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karnitis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.