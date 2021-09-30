Overview of Dr. Joseph Kavanagh, MD

Dr. Joseph Kavanagh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Castroville, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nottingham, Faculty Of Medicine & Health Sciences and is affiliated with Guadalupe Regional Medical Center and Medina Regional Hospital.



Dr. Kavanagh works at Eye Associates of South Texas in Castroville, TX with other offices in Gonzales, TX, Hondo, TX, San Antonio, TX, Lockhart, TX, New Braunfels, TX, San Marcos, TX, La Vernia, TX, Luling, TX and Seguin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Tear Duct Disorders and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.