Dr. Joseph Kelamis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Kelamis, MD
Dr. Joseph Kelamis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lowell, AR.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelamis' Office Locations
- 1 101 Grant Pl Ste A, Lowell, AR 72745 Directions (479) 935-3227
-
2
Northwest Arkansas Center for Plastic Surgery Ltd.137 W VAN ASCHE LOOP, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 935-3227
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center - Springdale
- Washington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kelamis is an absolutely wonderful surgeon. After my breast cancer diagnosis, I was referred to him by my physician and several acquaintances. Dr. Kelamis is kind, patient, and highly skilled. I recommend him to anyone needing reconstructive surgery.
About Dr. Joseph Kelamis, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelamis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelamis accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelamis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelamis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelamis.
