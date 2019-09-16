Dr. Joseph Kepko, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kepko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Kepko, DO
Overview
Dr. Joseph Kepko, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bensalem, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital.
Dr. Kepko works at
Locations
-
1
Bucks Family Medical - Aria Jefferson Health5000 Bensalem Blvd, Bensalem, PA 19020 Directions (215) 638-4340Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday12:30pm - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Physical Medicine And Pain Center1556 BRISTOL PIKE, Bensalem, PA 19020 Directions (215) 245-7140
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kepko?
Great, Dr. Kepco is knowledgeable and spends a lot of time going over your blood work. My husband and i both see him as our GP. He hasn't tried to sell us anything. We are educated about our health and nutrition. We appreciate his insight and explanation of our blood test results.
About Dr. Joseph Kepko, DO
- Family Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1326074899
Education & Certifications
- Delaware Valley Med Ctr
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- Holy Family University
- Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kepko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kepko works at
Dr. Kepko speaks French and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kepko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kepko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kepko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kepko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.