Dr. Joseph Kerendian, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Kerendian, MD
Dr. Joseph Kerendian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine.
Dr. Kerendian's Office Locations
Joseph Kerendian MD Inc.17075 Devonshire St Ste 307, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 832-5551
Saunders-hopp Medical Group Inc8641 Wilshire Blvd Ste 312, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (818) 832-5551
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was young for cataract surgery. And I thank the doctor for the excellent surgery With a lot of skill. on my eyes.
About Dr. Joseph Kerendian, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1386643815
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kerendian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kerendian accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kerendian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kerendian has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kerendian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kerendian speaks Arabic and Persian.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerendian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerendian.
