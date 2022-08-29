Dr. Joseph Khawly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khawly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Khawly, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Khawly, MD
Dr. Joseph Khawly, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Khawly's Office Locations
Retina & Vitreous of Texas - Houston2727 Gramercy St Ste 200, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 799-9975Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Retina & Vitreous of Texas - Sugar Land15999 City Walk Ste 290, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 799-9975
Retina & Vitreous Of Texas - Pearland2734 Sunrise Blvd Ste 303, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (713) 799-9975Monday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Retina & Vitreous of Texas - Humble19747 Highway 59 N Ste 320, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (713) 799-9975
Retina & Vitreous of Texas - Conroe100 Medical Center Blvd Ste 218, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (713) 799-9975
Retina & Vitreous of Texas - Katy750 Westgreen Blvd # 250, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (713) 799-9975
Retina & Vitreous of Texas - Victoria101 W Goodwin Ave Ste 430, Victoria, TX 77901 Directions (713) 799-9975
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Khawly has one of the most sincere staff and I have ever met. They always go the extra mile to make sure your experience is one you’ll never forget. You go in for a procedure for your eye and you think it’s going to be extremely painful but yet again by they make you comfortable and the procedure really is painless. Thank you for the Staff and Dr Khawly Professionalism. A True 2nd to None Office.
About Dr. Joseph Khawly, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke U Eye Ctr
- Duke U Eye Ctr
- Sound Shore Medical Center of Westchester
- Duke U, School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khawly has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khawly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khawly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khawly has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khawly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Khawly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khawly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khawly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khawly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.