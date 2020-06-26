Overview of Dr. Joseph Kiefer, DPM

Dr. Joseph Kiefer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Dr. William M School College Of Podiatry and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Kiefer works at Gulf Coast Podiatry in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.