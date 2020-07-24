Overview of Dr. Joseph Killeen, MD

Dr. Joseph Killeen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital.



Dr. Killeen works at Medical Office Building in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.