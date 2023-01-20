Dr. Joseph Kilman, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kilman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Kilman, DMD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Kilman, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in New Smyrna Beach, FL. They completed their residency with Engel Implant Institute|Jacksonville Genl Hosp|University of Florida, Gainesville|University Of Florida-Jacksonville
Dr. Kilman works at
Locations
-
1
Kilman Dental151 Colony Park Rd, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168 Directions (386) 217-8314Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Kilman Dental1974 State Road 44, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168 Directions (386) 217-8332Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
- AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
- Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- United Healthcare Dental
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kilman?
Very friendly staff. Very thorough and took their time. I didn't feel rushed when I had questions.
About Dr. Joseph Kilman, DMD
- Dentistry
- English, Spanish
- 1679636849
Education & Certifications
- Engel Implant Institute|Jacksonville Genl Hosp|University of Florida, Gainesville|University Of Florida-Jacksonville
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kilman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kilman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kilman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kilman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kilman works at
Dr. Kilman speaks Spanish.
783 patients have reviewed Dr. Kilman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kilman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kilman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kilman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.