Overview of Dr. Joseph Kim, MD

Dr. Joseph Kim, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center and Chippenham Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at OrthoVirginia in Midlothian, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.