Dr. Joseph Kim, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (239)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Kim, MD

Dr. Joseph Kim, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center and Chippenham Hospital.

Dr. Kim works at OrthoVirginia in Midlothian, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kim's Office Locations

    OrthoVirginia
    13801 St Francis Blvd Ste 200, Midlothian, VA 23114
(804) 379-2414

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
  • Chippenham Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Cervical Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 239 ratings
    Patient Ratings (239)
    5 Star
    (215)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Jan 22, 2023
    Kind , courteous , helpful !
    — Jan 22, 2023
    About Dr. Joseph Kim, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609813823
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California Los Angeles
    Residency
    • University Of Pittsburgh Med Center
    Internship
    • University Of Pittsburgh Med Center|University of Virginia
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    239 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

