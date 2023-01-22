Dr. Joseph Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Kim, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Kim, MD
Dr. Joseph Kim, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center and Chippenham Hospital.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
OrthoVirginia13801 St Francis Blvd Ste 200, Midlothian, VA 23114 Directions (804) 379-2414
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
- Chippenham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
Kind , courteous , helpful !
About Dr. Joseph Kim, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Los Angeles
- University Of Pittsburgh Med Center
- University Of Pittsburgh Med Center|University of Virginia
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
239 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
