Dr. King III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph King III, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph King III, MD
Dr. Joseph King III, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. King III's Office Locations
- 1 11645 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33181 Directions (305) 538-8835
National Health Laboratories Inc710 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139 Directions (305) 538-8835Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. King made me feel relaxed and comfort in his knowledge of care.
About Dr. Joseph King III, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1255392890
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
