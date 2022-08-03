See All Gastroenterologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Joseph Kingsbery, MD

Gastroenterology
4.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Joseph Kingsbery, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. 

Dr. Kingsbery works at Werner K Keller MD in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Werner K Keller MD
    9920 4th Ave Ste 205, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 745-0623

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Screening Colonoscopy
Wireless pH Testing
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Screening Colonoscopy
Wireless pH Testing
Ultrasound, Endoanal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat pH Probe
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joseph Kingsbery, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659718708
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kingsbery has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kingsbery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kingsbery works at Werner K Keller MD in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kingsbery’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kingsbery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kingsbery.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kingsbery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kingsbery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

