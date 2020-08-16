Dr. Joseph Kittinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kittinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Kittinger, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Kittinger, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Pender Medical Center.
Locations
Wilmington Gastroenterology5115 Oleander Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 782-2005
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I became a patient of Dr. Kittinger many years ago when he first started his practice in Wilmington. He is without a doubt the very best Doctor I have ever been to. A very smart and caring physician! I recommend him most highly! My wife,also his patient, passed away a few years ago and he took the time to write a beautiful note to me expressing his sympathy. Great man, doctor and friend!
About Dr. Joseph Kittinger, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1205882180
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- U Ark
- U Ark
- University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kittinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kittinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kittinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kittinger has seen patients for Dysphagia, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kittinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kittinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kittinger.
